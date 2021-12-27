Ramp Relocation Rescheduled
The work to open the new location of the southbound I-635 direct connector ramp to eastbound I-30, originally set for Dec. 18, will be rescheduled for a later date.
Labeled as Exit 8B along southbound I-635, access to the connector ramp to eastbound I-30 will be shifted north closer to Galloway Avenue. Drivers may access the new direct connector by remaining in the right lane along southbound I-635 and following signs for Exit 8B toward Texarkana.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, notices on ramp openings, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 1-833-499-6353 (1-833-HWY-635E). They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.
Holiday Closures
City of Rowlett offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and Dec. 31 for the Christmas & New Year's holidays.
FCC will collect garbage and recycling on their normal schedule.
Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services will remain in operation. In case of emergencies, please call 9-1-1.
The Rowlett Community Centre will be close at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23 and will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. The community centre will resume regular hours on Dec. 26.
Spots open
The Rowlett City Council is now accepting applications from residents who wish to serve on the ad hoc Bond Committee. This allows appointed residents to prioritize the projects they feel are needed throughout Rowlett for inclusion in future bond elections. The ad hoc Bond Committee will be made up of Rowlett residents interested in improving the amenities and infrastructure in Rowlett. The committee will provide recommendations to the City Council regarding capital projects priorities, selection, guiding values for planning and slating projects for bond elections. These projects address existing infrastructure needs like streets and alleys, planning for future growth and respond to the quality of life wants and needs of community members. The process includes input from citizens, the City Council and city staff.
Residents can apply at https://bit.ly/3IObaCA.
