Honor and sacrifice
The city of Rowlett will host its Veterans Day celebration at 11 a.m. Thursday at the city’s Veterans Park.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Rowlett Community center.
Top 3%
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded the Rowlett Area Chamber and Visitors Center with its designation of Accredited with 4 Stars for its policies, organizational procedures and impact on the community.
The current Chairman of the Board, Mark Hall said this accreditation was four years in the making.
Rowlett is among the 200 out of 7000 chambers accredited putting the Rowlett Area Chamber in the top 3% of chambers nationwide.
Survey open
Garland ISD students, parents, community members and staff will have an opportunity to provide input on Garland ISD’s academic calendar until Nov. 15.
Over the last six weeks, Garland ISD’s calendar committee has been working to create school calendar recommendations that consider the needs of the district’s tri-city area.
The committee has drafted two calendar options for both school years under consideration: 2022-2023 and 2023-2024.
Students, parents, community members and staff will be able to complete a survey providing feedback on the calendar. The feedback will be shared with the District Educational Improvement Council for review and our GISD Board of Trustees for consideration and calendar adoption.
The survey will be available through Nov. 15th and is available on the Garland ISD webside in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.
