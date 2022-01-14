Erudite engagement
Rowlett residents will be able to participate in the citywide writing competition.
The Arts and Humanities Commission has announced this year’s theme to be “Family is.”
Competitors can submit a variety of styles including poetry, short stories, plays and essays.
Entries are open to residents 10 and older and will be judged on originality, content, creativity, relevancy, structure, as well as consideration for “how the work touches the reader”. Entries are due Feb. 28. by email, mail or in-person.
Those who win first place in any of the adult categories will receive $150. Second place winners will receive $50.
This year, there is a division for children. Winners in each children category receive gift cards and prizes from Whataburger or Raising Cane’s.
Each participant will receive an award certificate from the Arts and Humanities Commission and be recognized on AHC Facebook page.
Residents can apply at ci.rowlett.tx.us/1108/Writing
Questions can be directed to JR Forasteros at jrforasteros@gmail.com
Commercial curriculum
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced on Monday that Michael Gallops, president of the Rowlett Area Chamber and Visitors Center was selected to participate in the sixth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.
Gallops was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders to participate in the sixth class of this program. The year-long virtual program – which concludes with an in-person meeting – will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education, and workforce development.
Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of over 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.
Application open
Rowlett residents have until Jan. 28 to be a part of Rowlett’s Ad Hoc Bond Committee.
Applications can be found on the city website.
