Keep Rowlett Beautiful
Keep Rowlett Beautiful is partnering with Keep Garland Beautiful and Keep Dallas Beautiful to host the 5th Annual Tri-City Cleanup on Saturday, October 2 from 9am to noon.
The three Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates will come together at various locations around Lake Ray Hubbard to clean up the lakefront and surrounding areas. Residents are encouraged to volunteer to clean up their city at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-tri-city-lakeshore-cleanup-tickets-164656027611?fbclid=IwAR3Zejt5F4DF_4sZUQ1mziXv4INT_9wgnRKQMUAhv_UFKW4DY6lRI0qjag8.
Volunteers from across the Dallas-Garland-Rowlett areas will clean up litter along Lake Ray Hubbard shoreline and down Rowlett Creek. Lake Ray Hubbard borders Garland and Rowlett, and serves as a water supply for the City of Dallas. This year, Keep Rowlett Beautiful will set up multiple sites where groups of people can sign up. Residents can choose their site and sign their group up. The city will have necessary supplies. Residents will also receive a gift bag and T-shirt for each volunteer
Service requested
Garland ISD is currently accepting nominations for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Calendar Committee through Sep. 21. The committee develops the district calendar for the next two school years. Residents who would like to serve on the comittee can find a nomination form at https://bit.ly/3k5Iw5r.
National Night Out
The Rowlett Police Department encourages residents to register their neighborhoods for National Night Out on Oct. 5.
Residents throughout the community are encouraged to turn on their porch lights, lock the door and gather with neighbors to show unity against criminal activity.
Many neighborhoods plan special events including block parties and cookouts. The Rowlett Police, Fire Rescue and Public Works Departments will visit neighborhoods who host events on National Night out to build relations with residents. Kids will have an opportunity to see the SWAT vehicle, squad cars, fire engines and large construction vehicles among others. Members of the City Council and City staff will also drop in on the celebration.
National Night Out is an annual event designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and to organize residents in mitigating crime.
Neighborhoods can be registered through Officer Dana Reeves in the Police Department’s Community Services Division
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.