Roundup

Ariane Gibbons was recognized by the Rowlett City Council for her accomplishment of earning the Miss Juneteenth scholarship.

 Courtesy of the city of Rowlett

Miss Juneteenth recognized

Rowlett resident Ariane Gibbons, 2021 Miss Juneteenth Ft. Worth, Miss Freedom runner up and Miss Teen All World Beauties U.S., was recognized by the City Council for her accomplishments.  

The mission of the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is to provide a forum for young women to enhance their self-esteem, explore self-expression and provide areas for personal development training. The National All World Beauties and Man of Distinction Pageant is a multi-cultural and multi-generational movement dedicated to enriching the lives of all contestants through the organization’s pillars of Inner Beauty, Empowerment and Service. Gibbons attends North Garland High School and the Gilbreath-Reed Career Technology Center for Certified Veterinary Medical Assisting. She also serves as the Lead Peer Advocate for the Stopping the Madness Anti-bullying Foundation.

Road reconstruction

Next week, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin construction of two frontage road bridges on Interstate 30 (I-30) from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road in Dallas County. TxDOT will also reconstruct the I-30, Dalrock Road interchange.

Sema Construction, Inc. is the contractor on this $142 million project. Work is scheduled to start next week and is expected to be complete in the summer of 2024.

This project is funded in part by the Texas Clear Lanes congestion relief initiative. Texas Clear Lanes is a statewide strategic plan to provide congestion relief through non-tolled roads and is focused on the five largest metro areas in Texas.

Drive through

Garland ISD is scheduled to host their 18th Annual "Drive Thru" Back-to-School Rally from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at HBJ Stadium.

GISD Parents will have the opportunity to pick up free school supplies with their kids while getting to see live music.

Parents have until July 31 to register their kids. Registration for the drive through can be found at https://bit.ly/3l26iAo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments