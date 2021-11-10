Vaccines available
Garland ISD will host multiple vaccine clinics on Nov. 11 and 12 for adults and students aged 5 and up.
Nov. 11 times and locations will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Handley Elementary and 2-4 p.m. at Vial Elementary.
Nov. 12 times and locations are 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Pearson Elementary and 2-4 p.m. at Dorsey Elementary.
Booster shots will also be provided on a first come, first serve basis.
Vaccines will be given at the consent of parents and guardians. Prior COVID-19 shot records will be required for booster shots.
November closure
Rowlett city facilities including City Hall, the community center, development services, the municipal court, the library, police and fire administration, and the Rowlett Animal Shelter will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
There will be no trash collection on Thanksgiving Day. Services will be delayed by one day.
Expo rescheduled
Due to a power outage, Garland ISD’s #Choosegarlandisd expo was cancelled. The rescheduled date will be Dec. 7 at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Holiday hilarity
Starting 5 p.m. Dec 4 and through the month of December, residents can drive by the Village of Rowlett Downtown, 4000 Main St, and see the city’s dancing light show. The city will have vendors and Christmas music performances.
Later in the evening, the city will begin its Holiday Parade running from 6-7 p.m. featuring light up floats. Residents are also encouraged to take photos and tag the Rowlett Parks and Recreation Department on social media if passing by the Christmas tree.
Residents can apply to be vendors, participate in the parade or donate trees to decorate on the city website.
