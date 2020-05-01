Garland ISD announced its campus teachers of the year for 2020 earlier this month. The Campus Teacher of the Year program recognizes the best of the best, and every year all 72 district schools host a nomination and selection process before choosing one educator to receive this title.
According to the district, honorees are those who not only inspire their students but their coworkers as well. And, the title is accompanied by a commemorative gift.
One of Rowlett’s secondary Teachers of the Year for 2020 is Victoria Solis of Coyle Middle School.
“It has been an honor to be picked by my colleagues as the campus teacher of the year. I admire each and every one of my colleagues, because without them I wouldn't have the success that I do,” Solis said.
“We are a team and we work together daily to ensure that our students are learning. It truly does 'take a village' to help each student be successful. I want to thank every teacher out there for their hard work, dedication and commitment to each and every one of their students,” she continued.
Solis has been with Coyle for two years and currently teaches eighth grade science. She was inspired to teach because of her own experience with her own eighth grade science teacher.
“I remember my favorite teacher and how she inspired, motivated and challenged me to always do my best. She helped me trust in my own abilities and knew how to make me smile. I remember how my favorite teacher made me feel and how she impacted my life choices,” she said. “My favorite teacher was my eighth-grade science teacher. I remember how my favorite teacher made me feel, and I wanted to have this impact on children. I was the first person in my family to go to college, and I will never forget how much this teacher helped me.”
Solis said she chose to work with middle school-aged students because she enjoys working with this age group and feels that this age is critical in helping students transition into independence by discovering their abilities and helping to develop their self-confidence.
“Middle school is such an important transition from elementary to then high school,” she added.
Solis said what she enjoys most is that there’s never a dull moment in her classroom, and her students keep her on her toes. She also enjoys building relationships with her students in order to better suit their learning needs, and the feeling she gets when teaching science and making learning fun for them.
“I enjoy laughing with my students while they teach me how to stay relatable, although I do remember that I was born in the ‘90s and my students will always think I'm "old,” she said. “I enjoy seeing my students’ faces when they have that 'light bulb' moment. I enjoy going to work every day. In my eyes, being an educator isn't a job but a daily opportunity to make a difference. I get paid to make a difference, and I couldn't have chosen a better profession!”
Rowlett’s other campus Teachers of the Year are Kimberly Stewart for Schrade Middle School and Martha Rainey for Rowlett High School.
