The Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission hosted a writing contest for Rowlett adult residents in Dallas and Rockwall counties. The categories were in poetry, short stories and short works and comprised plays and essays. This year’s contest theme was "Who Done It?"
The entries are judged on originality, content, creativity, relevancy, structure and the intangible: how the work touches the reader. All works are presented anonymously for judging, according to the AHC website.
First place awards in each category receive $150 and second place awards in each category receive $50.
This year’s winners were recognized during Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council teleconference meeting.
The winners are:
First Place: Poetry Category
“An Apology to My Son: I Did Not Know” by LaKisha Culpepper
First Place: Short Works Category
“Road Trip Musings” by DR Mann Hanson
Second Place: Short Works Category
“The Mission” by Bridget Morehead
First Place: Short Story Category
“My Brother’s Keeper” by Stacy Mier
Second Place: Short Story Category
“Oh, to Hold Those Responsible for Their Crimes” by Manal Ahmed
The entries can be found at www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/1108/Writing-Contest
