Garland ISD has thousands of employees dedicated to the district and its students. Among those caring, committed individuals are the district’s paraprofessionals who provide vital support to students and staff. The GISD Paraprofessional of the Year program recognizes these individuals and their contributions.
This recognition began in 2019 by honoring 72 winners. This year, this award has been extended to recognize division paras as well.
One of Rowlett’s campuses Paraprofessional of the Year is Cathy Fields at Rowlett High School.
Fields has been with Rowlett High 18 years. She began her career with GISD as a paraprofessional substitute for the district. After her youngest daughter started school full time she was hired at Rowlett High as an attendance office aide where she stayed for four years. She then became the campus data clerk, a position she still holds.
“Anyone in a school setting knows how hard paraprofessionals work in their respective positions. We are the frontline when it comes to receiving communication from parents, students other districts and the public. We oftentimes diffuse an uncomfortable situation. Many times, we put on hold the task that we’re completing to assist in a timely manner,” she said. “This honor gives me the sense that teachers, staff and students appreciate my efforts to anticipate and act on their needs. With that, I’m very appreciative of the acknowledgement.”
Fields quotes the school alma mater, “the greatest thing that we’ve received is Rowlett Eagle Pride,” and said she takes pride in being an ambassador for her campus and the district.
“The length of my employment in GISD reflects that commitment,” she said.
Fields is responsible for many tasks, including new student enrollment, withdrawals, assisting teacher with grade validations; printing, sorting, distributing report cards, progress notices, and student schedules, and during this time of year she would be preparing for the school’s awards assemblies and graduation.
School closures have impacted all school staff, and Fields is no exception. She said she misses the social interaction with other people besides her family the most.
“My co-workers are my second family. The daily routine is something else that’s different,” she said. “However, I have access to everything I do electronically with support from our Student Services Department.”
Rowlett’s other 2020 campus Paraprofessionals of the Year include:
- Nancy Girouard - Back Elementary School
- Ashton Grable - Dorsey Elementary School
- Luisa Teshe - Giddens-Steadham Elementary School
- Manuela Davis - Herfurth Elementary School
- Natalie Galitz - Keeley Elementary School
- Shana Ray - Liberty Grove Elementary School
- Joann Boswell - Pearson Elementary School
- Karla Boling - Rowlett Elementary School
- Lastenia Gonzalez - Stephens Elementary School
- Reyna Montano - Coyle Middle School
- Maria Garcia - Schrade Middle School
