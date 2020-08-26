Rowlett’s Director of Financial Services Wendy Badgett presented the City Council with the comprehensive monthly financial report for the third quarter during the Aug. 18 council meeting.
Badgett began by reminding the council that the city was holding a strong financial position through March, towards the end of the second quarter, but expected to see a decline in the third quarter when it moved into the pandemic.
“For the June quarter end, on a budgetary basis, the city has a year-to-date (YTD) revenue of $90.4 million, that’s $2.4 million more than (the) original forecast and $4.1 million more than the COVID forecast, and is primarily driven by increased property tax, sales tax and utility sales,” she said.
The city has a YTD expense of $77.4 million, which is $2.5 million less than the original forecast, and $1.3 million less than the COVID forecast, according to presentation.
“This is primarily driven by savings in contract services and wastewater treatment and expenditure reduction implemented in the pandemic strategy,” Badgett said.
Property taxes represent over 50 percent of the general fund revenues, which are collected primarily in December and January. The city collected $341,000 during the third quarter.
As of quarter end, property tax revenues are at 1 percent above the original forecast and 1.3 percent above the COVID forecast, Badgett reported.
Sales taxes are collected by the state comptroller and represent almost 20 percent of the general fund revenues. The city collected $1.2 million in April and May. More recently, the state comptroller reported the city’s June sales tax collections at $697,190. The YTD sales tax revenue is $52,000 more than original forecast and $296,000 above COVID forecast.
According to the presentation, water revenues represent almost 60 percent of the utility fund budget. The city earned $4.77 million in the third quarter. The YTD water revenues are $400,000 more than original forecast and $740,000 more than COVID forecast.
Sewer revenues represent nearly 40 percent of the utility fund budget and are typically in line with the water revenues, Badgett said.
The city earned $3.6 million in sewer fees in the third quarter with the YTD sewer revenues being 2.2 percent ahead of the original forecast and 3.7 percent ahead of COVID forecast.
“Overall, on a budgetary basis, year-to-date general fund revenues are $346,000 above the original forecast and $1.3 million above the COVID forecast; primarily due to increase property tax, sales tax and development permit revenues,” Badgett said.
She reported that the expenses in the general fund is $2.5 million below the original forecast and $1.5 million below COVID forecast.
In the water/sewer fund, the YTD revenues are $535,000 more than original forecast and $1.2 million more than COVID forecast. Expenses are $741,000 below original forecast and $446,000 below COVID forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.