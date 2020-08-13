City Manager Brian Funderburk presented the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget to the Rowlett City Council at the Aug. 4 meeting.
Highlights of this proposal include lowering the tax rate and water rates to help residents with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re planning around a two-year economic impact while preserving options if the impact gets deeper or if it continues into a third fiscal year,” Funderburk said. “To do this we have developed a bridge strategy, utilizing a combination of budget reductions and existing resources to help carry Rowlett into fiscal year 2022.”
He noted that the 2021 proposed budget does not include raises or new employees.
“While the economic downturn from COVID-19 necessitates this action it does not mean the need goes away,” he said. “Staff originally requested 35 FTEs (full-time employees) in 2021 due in part to existing needs and preparing for upcoming challenges such as the completion of Sapphire Bay. Depending on how long this downturn takes Rowlett may need to rebuild the momentum in fiscal year 2022 and beyond.”
Funderburk stated that typically by July 25 the city receives the final certified value in time for submitting the proposed budget. This year, due in part to COVID-19, there is a huge increase in property value protests because of appraisal districts not being able to hear and resolve all properties that were protested.
As a result, there is $893 million in property tax value not included in the certified value. Under state law taxing entities cannot include any value under protest in the certified value, he noted.
“This means at the time of the submission of this budget there is a huge unknown factor relating to our single largest revenue source - property taxes. Based on what we’ve heard from our appraisal district we think we’ll know the final certified value by the end of August in time for the City Council to make final decisions,” he added.
According to the presentation, the state requires that cities use the lower of the amount that the appraisal district values the property, which is the $893 million, or what the taxpayers claim the property should valued at, which is $474 million.
“If we were to adopt this budget based on the certified estimate as of July 25 we would end up with a certified value less than the current year, and with about $474 million under protest to affect the effective rate and the rollback rate. This would cause the effective rate to increase from the current 75 cents to 78 cents and the rollback rate to be 83 cents,” Funderburk said.
He stated that staff came up with two scenarios. One is built around the assumption that 80 percent of the values would be upheld. Funderburk said it’s typically what happens in a lot of protests, particularly with residential properties.
“So as a result, we have taken roughly 80 percent of the $893 million, which would increase our certified value to about $5.8 million,” he said.
“We also developed a scenario assuming that the rate of the upheld value rate values would be at 90 percent and not 80. There is no 100 percent because there always will be some adjustments by the appraisal district,” he continued.
To meet the state publication requirements the city has to publish the effective rate at $0.787935 per $100 valuation and the rollback rate at $0.838653. But city staff is proposing a rate of $0.747343.
“Our proposed budget does have a 1 cent reduction from 75 cents to 74 cents and again…I’m proposing the budget based on the no new revenue rate, or at least our estimate of what the no new revenue rate is,” Funderburk said.
This is based on assuming that 80 percent of the amounts on a protest will be upheld by the appraisal district. The final decision will have to be delayed until the city has those final certified values.
Staff is also proposing to reduce the water bill by $3.18 per month for the average residential customer.
According to the presentation, there are two issues that must be solved in fiscal year 2021. One is a $734,000 revenue shortfall and the second is contractual increases and the city’s portion of the SAFER grant. Combined, this means the city had to solve for $1.6 million FY 2021.
Citizens have the opportunity share their thoughts on this at the following public engagements:
Aug. 13 city council budget work session
Aug. 18 public comments on proposed budget and first public hearing on the tax rate
Aug.24/27 city council budget work session
Sept. 14 public comments on proposed budget and second public hearing on the tax rate.
Sept. 15 city council meeting to adopt tax rate and budget ordinances.
The council will vote to adopt the budget Sept. 15. If adopted, the new tax rate would become effective Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.