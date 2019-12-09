Rowlett’s Main Street reconstruction project

The intersection of Centennial Drive at Main Street will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday, Dec. 14, weather permitting, to facilitate reconstruction of the eastbound lane in a safe and timely manner. Main Street will remain open one way for eastbound travel only.

Funded through the 2015 Bond Election, this project includes not only rebuilding Main Street and its infrastructure, but also carrying the downtown look and feel through to President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) with wide sidewalks, parking, landscaping and streetscaping. The project also includes the construction of a dedicated right-turn-only lane from the PGBT access road onto Main Street at Rowlett High School.

The city stated that although the prospect of brand-new streets and infrastructure is exciting, it does understand that construction can be disruptive while it is occurring. The city tries to mitigate the inconvenience experienced by Rowlett citizens as much as possible.  

