Rowlett has had an eventful 2019 with the partnership with a new developer for a major mixed-use development, another tornado and the loss of a former leader.
1. Sapphire Bay shares vision for Rowlett lakefront development
Sapphire Bay Land Development shared its vision for a massive surf- and beach-based mixed-use development.
On Aug. 1, the city closed the sale of approximately 117 acres of land, including a deep-water marina, just south of I-30 at Dalrock Road.
Kent Donahue will spearhead all contractual negotiations and manage the construction of all public improvement district (PID) amenities, including an approximately 6.5-acre Crystal Lagoons water feature and island show fountain.
Donahue will design, oversee and collaborate with many experiential design consultants and architects to envision, facilitate and design the project, anchored by a 500-room resort hotel, spa, conference center, approximately 1.4 million square feet of commercial lease space, and a surf and beach club featuring not only the Crystal Lagoons amenity, but also a one-of-a-kind, competition-quality surfing venue.
A groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Sapphire Bay Land Development, LLC. for the Sapphire Bay Crystal Lagoons amenity was held on Nov. 25.
2. Former Rowlett mayor dies at 48
The City of Rowlett announced on Oct. 10 that former Rowlett Mayor Christopher “Shane” Johnson, 48, died Oct. 5.
Johnson served Rowlett as councilman from 1998-2000, then as mayor from 2000-2007.
Johnson was a radio disc jockey and TV personality in Dallas/Fort Worth in the 1990s and during his time in local politics he was at one time the youngest mayor in the state of Texas at the age of 28, according to his obituary.
3. Rowlett experiences second tornado in four years
The National Weather Service (NWS) Fort Worth/Dallas confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Dallas County on night of Oct. 20, causing significant damage to areas of Rowlett, North Dallas and surrounding areas.
In Rowlett, the NSW found EF-1 tornado damage on Hickox Road near the President George Bush Turnpike, as well as Eastview Drive in Sachse. Additional tornado damage was observed on Larkin Lane in Rowlett, elsewhere in the Pleasant Valley area of Sachse, and on Elm Grove Lane in Wylie, and further damage was found in Rockwall.
4. Rowlett waterpark to get a facelift
During the Dec. 3 Rowlett City Council meeting the council approved a resolution awarding a contract to Sunbelt Pools for replacing the slide tower, deck and stairs for the red and yellow slide at Wet Zone Waterpark.
Parks and Recreation Director Angela Smith said that in 19 years the slide and structure have been subject to considerable use and continual exposure to Texas weather. Over the years staff has performed regular maintenance and several restorative maintenance projects to prolong the life of the slide and structure.
In 2002, a bowl slide was added and named Krrrplunk, and over time due to the same exposure and use, the city removed Krrplunk in 2011. Haley’s Hurricane Slide and speed slide were added in the last few years, and the city repaired the Rapid Ripple structure and slide flumes, with plans to replace the playground and water cannons in the 2020 off season. These projects are funded through the 2018 CIP Bond.
She added that Sunbelt is partnering with Splashtacular to install the slide prior to the waterpark's May 2020 opening.
5. Rowlett teen arrested in Town East Mall incident
Two juveniles were arrested by Mesquite police just before Christmas for their part in an incident that occurred at Town East Mall in November.
Police reported that both subjects are 16-year-old males, one from Dallas and the other from Rowlett. Both have been charged with the offense of riot.
The incident occurred at about 5:18 p.m., Nov. 23; Mesquite police were called out to a shooting call at 3500 East Mall that turned out to be an altercation involving several individuals inside the mall.
According to MPD, upon arriving at the mall officers were unable to locate a suspect with a weapon or victims of a shooting. Their investigation of the mall security cameras revealed a fight occurred on the upper level of the mall involving eight to 10 suspects.
During the fight, the suspects threw chairs and trash cans at each other and the individuals involved in this fight fled the mall before police arrived on scene, according to a press release.
