Rowlett’s parade of lights honor local first responders, healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers around the state and country have been honoring each other during the COVID-19 pandemic with first responder parades.
Yesterday afternoon Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe welcomed first responders from Rowlett, Rockwall and Garland allowing them to honor local doctors and nurses on the frontline by way of a parade.
“Our team felt so honored by all of the first responders who volunteered their time to drive by and thank our healthcare workers during this trying time. It meant so much for us,” said Debbie Durden, Baylor Scott & White – Lake Pointe.
Lake Pointe staff members showed their own love with signs thanking these first responders.
The parade of lights went around Lake Pointe’s main campus with fire, police and EMS from Rowlett and surrounding communities.
