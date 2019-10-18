Rowlett’s 2019 Photography Contest winners

The 2019 Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission Photography Contest winners were announced and presented with their award during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
This year’s contest theme was “Double Take.” The commission received 43 entries, all of which were on display from Aug. 26 through Sept. 20 in the City Hall Annex Building at 4004 Main St.
This contest was open to everyone in the Lake Ray Hubbard area, and categories include people, places and things.
First place winners are:
"Honor" by April Strick in the People category
"Iron at Main Street" by Luis Sandoval in the Places category
"Walking on the Green" by Luis Sandoval in the Things category
"Coneflower" by Stella Hunter was awarded Best in Show
Second place winners are:
“Oh Brother!” by April Strick in the People category
“Eventide” by Stella Hunter in the Places category
“Baby Blue Jay” by Stella Hunter in the Things category
Third places winners are:
“Evening” by Sam Dunshea in the People category
“Sunset at Lake Ray Hubbard” by Joey Burns in the Places category
“Phoenix at Night” by Christy Katzenberger in the Things category
Honorable mentions include:
“Unwavering Strength” by April Strick – People category
“First Light at Public Works” by James Elledge – Places category
“Story Time” by Christy Katzenberger – Things category
“Serenity at Sunset” by Jim Katzenberger – Places category
“Birds at Paddle Point Park” by Luis Santoyo Sandoval – Things category
“Towering Sunrise” by James Elledge – Things category
“What Do You See, I See a Red-winged Blackbird Looking at Me” by Dominique Fox – Things category
“We have a vibrant community here in Rowlett, and our culture is very strong so it’s such an honor to have so many talented people submit their entries for the photography contest,” said Jeff Winget, chairman of the Arts and Humanities Commission.
“The Arts and Humanities Commission sponsors a number of contests throughout the year,” he added. “We do a writing contest, a young arts exhibit where we bring pieces of art from all around the community that are young artists produce, the photography contest, and we even have a singing competition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.