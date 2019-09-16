Lexie Woodward

Lexie Woodward, Economic Development Specialist in the Economic Development Department, was re-certified as a Professional Community & Economic Developer by the Community Development Council. Woodward first received the certification in August of 2016 and must apply and qualify for re-certification every three years.

Founded in 1995, the non-profit Community Development Council is the coordinating body for the Community Development Institute national network. Its purpose is to establish professional standards through certification and training recognized as valuable to both the community development practitioner and those who employ them/their services.

A minimum of eight points, gained in the three years between certifications, are required for re-certification. Points are obtained through continuing education, service or contribution to the profession, and other training and experience in community and/or economic development.

Prior to Woodward joining the City of Rowlett, she worked in community economic development in Arizona, Illinois, and Nicaragua. Originally from Oregon, Woodward lives in Rowlett with her husband and fur-kids.

