Garland ISD celebrated its first Literacy for Life Event last month where winners of the district’s myON Summer Reading Challenge was announced. Rowlett Elementary first-grader Matthew Guzman took third place in the pre-K through first-grade category. The 6-year-old read over 100 books during the challenge and continues to read for enjoyment. He went home with a trophy and a gift card for Chick-fil-A.
How did you feel about winning third place out of all the pre-K-1st graders?
Surprised and happy.
Do you like reading or was this something your parents encouraged you do to do?
My mom kept telling me to get on myON, but I enjoyed getting on it because there were books that I really liked.
What book was your favorite?
It's a book that I found in the library and I found it on myON. It's called "Nobody Wants to Play with a Ball Hog."
How often do you read?
Like every two days in a week.
Were there any cool features in myON that you liked?
Yes, it knows what you like and shows me books that I might like.
What sort of books do you like to read?
Superhero books, sports books and car books.
What subjects do you like in school?
Sports/gym class. I also like art and music.
What kind of sports do you like?
I've played baseball and football. I've also had basketball practice and now I'm signing up for soccer.
What kind of music do you like?
A mix; I like church songs and pop and dance music like Lady Gaga.
What’s your favorite sports team?
Cowboys. My mom's favorite is the Patriots, but they're cheaters. My sister, my brother and me and my dad like the Cowboys.
Is there anyone that you look up to?
My sister and my mom because I feel close to them and I miss them when they're not there, and I'm my mom's favorite. I like my dad, too, because he lets me play games.
What's your favorite game?
It's probably Fortnite, but I also like Minecraft.
Do you know what you want to be when you grow up?
When I was about 3 or 4 I wanted to be a football player, and now I want to be a mechanic like my dad. I also want to be Spiderman.
What do you do for Halloween with your family?
We don't go trick-or-treating. We play games at home and whoever wins gets candy.
What's your favorite animal?
It's an eagle because I like fast things. I also like cheetahs and roadrunners, I like a lot of things that are fast.
If you could meet anyone who would you want to meet?
George Washington because he was the first president.
If you were given three wishes, what would you wish for?
A genie, a magic carpet and a monkey.
