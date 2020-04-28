Rowlett sailor performs with Royal New Zealand Band to celebrate 60th anniversary
Video still courtesy of The Royal New Zealand Navy Band Facebook

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band joined the Royal New Zealand Band to create this "On the Quarter Deck" video with other international bands. Many of the musicians featured were supposed to have travelled to help celebrate and perform for the Royal New Zealand Band's 60th anniversary.

Musician 3rd Class Chandler Davis of Rowlett, played saxophone during the performance. Davis represents the dedicated men and women around the world serving in the Navy our nation needs. 

(Davis can be seen at the 2:03 mark.)

www.facebook.com/watch/?v=243704860078812

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments