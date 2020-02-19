Rowlett says goodbye to outgoing police chief

The city recognized outgoing Police Chief Mike Brodnax Tuesday for his years of service with the city.
Brodnax became chief of police on April 9, 2012. Prior to that he served the DeSoto Police Department for 34 years, 15 of those as chief.
City Manager Brian Funderburk said Brodnax has brought much advancement to the Rowlett Police Department that benefited the police officers and community at-large.
“He led the department through the rigors of the Texas Police Chiefs recognition program, which involves compliance with 166 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices," Funderburk said. "These best practices were developed by the Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service, the reduction of risk and the protection of individual rights.”
He said the department received that prestigious designation for the first time six years ago and has been recognized every year since. Rowlett is just one of over 100 cities in Texas to hold the title of Recognized Law Enforcement Agency.
“During his tenure, Rowlett has been named one of the safest cities in Texas from 2013 to 2019 – that has helped our citizens feel safe and be safe,” he continued.
Brodnax was instrumental in the city’s response to the 2015 EF4 tornado that impacted 1,300 homes and businesses.
Funderburk said one of the first things Brodnax did after the tornado was put a call out for help to other agencies so they could protect properties from theft until impacted residences and businesses could remove their belongings.
“Mike also has a heart for people in need; as a result, in 2016 he created the Crisis Intervention Program to address residents who are in mental and emotional distress. By creating an internal police advocate to work with families to help individuals who often don’t have the resources or ability to get help, this program has been extremely successful,” Funderburk said.
Additionally, in 2019 Brodnax initiated a department task force to combat the nationwide growing problem of suicide by first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress. Funderburk said this has resulted in the development of programs and training to help identify post-traumatic stress and provide assistance for police officers with PTS.
Brodnax officially retired on Feb. 18 after eight years of service to the city of Rowlett.
