Rowlett schools new additions

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees accepted new hires, resignations and retirements during the July 23 regular board meeting.
New hires for Rowlett schools include the following:
Shonedra Redd for Back Elementary
Emily Allen, Joshua Hughes and Alberto Rivas for Coyle Middle School
Amy Entrop and Sarah Tirmenstein for Keeley Elementary
Gerald Norman for Pearson Elementary
Kayla Curtis and Heather Dowers for Rowlett Elementary
Joe Holt, David McClure and Javier Rodriquez for Rowlett High School
Leia Altieri, Deborah Hauenstein and Lauren Reyes for Schrade Middle School
David Burney, Chavon Little, Trisha Moore and Wanda Tooker for Steadham Elementary
Jeanette Hawkes and Marjorie Hernandez for Stephens Elementary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.