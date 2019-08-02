Rowlett schools new additions

The board approved new hires for the 2019-2020 school year.

 Video still courtesy of the July 23 Garland ISD Board of Trustees meeting

The Garland ISD Board of Trustees accepted new hires, resignations and retirements during the July 23 regular board meeting.

New hires for Rowlett schools include the following:

Shonedra Redd for Back Elementary

Emily Allen, Joshua Hughes and Alberto Rivas for Coyle Middle School

Amy Entrop and Sarah Tirmenstein for Keeley Elementary

Gerald Norman for Pearson Elementary

Kayla Curtis and Heather Dowers for Rowlett Elementary

Joe Holt, David McClure and Javier Rodriquez for Rowlett High School

Leia Altieri, Deborah Hauenstein and Lauren Reyes for Schrade Middle School

David Burney, Chavon Little, Trisha Moore and Wanda Tooker for Steadham Elementary

Jeanette Hawkes and Marjorie Hernandez for Stephens Elementary

