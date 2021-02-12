While there will be no City Council elections this year in Rowlett, residents can still vote for bond projects and changes to the city charter.
During its meeting last week the Rowlett City Council called two special elections, which will take place May 1. Early voting runs April 19-27.
If voters approved the bond propositions the city would issue $29.2 million in bond money for various projects.
The Community Investment Advisory Board presented its project recommendations to the council Dec. 10. The council came to a consensus Jan. 11 and finalized its list of projects Feb. 2.
The council’s final plan breaks down the $29.2 million bond in three propositions.
Proposition A would issue $19.5 million, or 67 percent of the project total, for pavement and drainage projects.
Some of those projects include Phase 2 of the Lakeland Heights project, concrete pavement replacement; street, drainage, water and sewer replacement in Country Aire Estates; replacement of the top 50 alleys in the city; and replacing East Industrial from the President George Bush Turnpike frontage road to the DART station.
Proposition B would issue $7.4 million, or 25 percent of the project total, would be for quality of life, or parks and recreation, projects. Among those are phases 2 and 3 of Herfurth Park; amenity updates at Wet Zone; trail construction; erosion control at Scenic Point Park and Lakeside South Park; and upgrades at sports fields.
Proposition C would issue $2.3 million, or 8 percent, for public safety measures, specifically upgrading emergency siren systems and the design of the Sapphire Bay Fire and Police Station.
City Secretary Laura Hallmark said with the repayment of the current debt and the end of debt obligations, these projects and the issuance of bonds over the next three years will not increase the residents’ tax rate.
Charter election
The charter election will feature six propositions, which were a result of work done by the Charter Review Commission and discussed with the City Council.
“We tried to find ways to refine what they recommended, but we came right back to their recommendation across the board,” Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said. “So I thought that was a good process.”
Proposition A will be for the extension of the number of consecutive terms a person can serve on the City Council, as a council member or as mayor, from two three-year terms to three three-year terms. The limit for the total number of years served as a council member to nine and as mayor to nine for a total of 18 years.
Proposition B increases the amount of compensation for mayor from $500 per month to $750 per month and for council members from $300 per month to $450.
The last time the compensation plan was changed was in 2016.
Proposition C requires the appointment of a city auditor.
Proposition D adds social media to the city’s code of ethics.
Proposition E moves the appointment of the municipal court clerk and deputy clerks from the city manager to the presiding judge. It also provides a note explaining terms of office and providing for civil and concurrent jurisdiction, and it removes the specificity of two-year terms for the chief and alternate or associate judges but does not restrict the ability of the city council to make those appointments in accordance with state law.
Proposition F removes the specificity of two-year terms of office for the chief judge and alternate or associate judges but doesn’t restrict the council from making those appointments in accordance with state law.
Hallmark said the city is working on voter education material that will be available on the city’s website and sent out through various media channels.
