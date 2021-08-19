The Rowlett City Council unanimously approved the 2021-2022 tax rate on Tuesday to a maximum value of $0.792537 per $100.
Because the tax rate is above the voter-approved rate outlined in Senate Bill Two, a public hearing and election will be required to pass the proposed rate.
“The “Truth in Taxation” law requires the City Council to conduct a public hearing on its advalorem tax rate each year if the rate exceeds the no-new-revenue tax rate or voter-approved rate – whichever is lower,” Robert Cohen with the budget office said.
The public hearing is scheduled for Sept 20, and the meeting to adopt the new tax rate is scheduled for Sept. 21.
The vote must be recorded, and the rate must be made public. Residents have the right to know of other taxes that may come with the tax increase.
The no new revenue rate is $0.741816. It is a rate needed to raise the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year. The voter approval rate is $0.792537. This will provide a 8% increase from last year’s revenue. The published proposed rate is $0.792537 which is the maximum rate that can be adopted, and the budget proposed rate is $0.745000 – the same rate as the previous year.
