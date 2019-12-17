Through the diligent work of Mesquite Police investigators, two juveniles were arrested by Mesquite Police last week in their part in an incident that occurred at Town East Mall last month.
Police reported that both subjects are 16-year-old males, one from Dallas and the other from Rowlett. Both have been charged with the offense of Riot.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a “riot” is “the assemblage of seven or more persons resulting in conduct which creates an immediate danger or damage to property or injury to persons; substantially obstructs law enforcement or other government functions or services; or by force, threat of force, or physical action deprives any person of a legal right or disturbs any person in the enjoyment of a legal right.”
This offense is generally classified as a Class B misdemeanor and if found guilty the individual can be fine up to $2,000, jail time not to exceed 180 days or both.
The incident occurred at about 5:18 p.m., Nov. 23; Mesquite Police were called out to a shooting call at 3500 East Mall that turned out to be an altercation involving several individuals inside the mall.
According to MPD, responding officers entered the mall based on the information being conveyed by multiple callers to 911 who were inside the mall, under the active shooter protocols and training.
Police also addressed a video posted on Facebook that captured officers attempting to assess the situation as it unfolded based on the information received by dispatchers. Officers can be seen commanding those within the area of the barbershop to lay on the ground for safety and to assess the immediate area.
“Despite the frustrations conveyed in the audio of the individual who captured the incident, the Mesquite Police Department's response was to ensure the safety of all citizens inside the mall. We appreciate everyone who cooperated with the responding officers while we attempted to clarify a chaotic and potentially dangerous scene,” the press release states.
According to MPD, upon arriving at the mall officers were unable to locate a suspect with a weapon or victims of a shooting. Their investigation of the mall security cameras revealed a fight occurred on the upper level of the mall involving eight to 10 suspects.
During the fight, the suspects threw chairs and trash cans at each other and the individuals involved in this fight fled the mall before police arrived on scene, according to a press release.
Police said the mall security video did not show a suspect on camera displaying or firing a weapon inside the mall. Additionally, officers did not locate any shell casings or damage to support a gun was fired inside the mall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.