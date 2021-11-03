The Rowlett Fire Department is looking to purchase a $1.12 million fire truck in an effort to relieve strained equipment amid increasing calls.
During a Tuesday Rowlett City Council work session, Fire Chief Neil Howard said the department had been faced with an aging fleet. In a 2015 “stopgap” effort, the city had refurbished two units and purchased two units, but the refurbished units have since exceeded their viability for front-line service, Howard said.
Yearly maintenance costs on the refurbished vehicles have accounted for over half of the vehicle maintenance budget, according to Howard’s presentation.
Howard said the department has been forced to reallocate funds from other areas over the past few years to make sure the vehicles were operational.
He added that the department has seen an overall increase in calls over the years since 2014 with a significant increase in the past year, an increase he attributed in part to the city’s population growth.
“I think we’re going to see this spike continue to increase annually,” Howard said. “I think we’re going to see at least a 5-10% increase in call volume every year going forward.”
More calls means more wear-and-tear on the units, he said.
In addition, the department currently has two reserve units in service, which have been put in use regularly over the past couple of years due to major breakdowns. Over the past year, the department has been left with just one reserve unit 82% of the time and had no reserves 39% of the time, Howard said.
No reserves means there are no trucks to be used as block trucks for the police department, Howard said, which means frontline units have to be used to block on highways for the police department. The department has also had to borrow apparatuses from neighboring jurisdictions due to major repair issues.
“It’s one of the things that keeps me up at night,” Howard said. “We’re in a bind.”
Howard said the department has two new fire apparatuses on order, but they won’t be ready for use until fall of 2022.
Due to lack of reserves and downtime, the department decided to lease a pumper, Howard said. During discussions about the pumper, Howard said the department learned that there was a 75-foot ladder truck available for immediate delivery. The truck would cost $1,127,726 total.
Council members expressed support for the purchase.
City Manager Brian Funderburk said the discussion would come back to the council in two weeks and would solve for how to fund the first payment on the truck in that time.
