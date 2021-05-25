The city of Rowlett plans to hold its virtual Memorial Day ceremony on the city of Rowlett Facebook page at 10 a.m. Monday.
The event was planned in March as things were beginning to reopen and COVID-19 restrictions began loosening.
“We didn't want to make any potential risk and plan for it to be in person,” Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Adam Acoba said. “We decided it should be virtual. It made the planning process easier. Instead of planning for it to be in person then getting the word that it's not and switching to virtual last second.”
Acoba said the event will follow the same framework as the 2020 Memorial Day celebration.
“Going forward into 2022, we could definitely change quite a few things when we can have the event in person again,” he said.
To commence the ceremony, the City Council and mayor will introduce their a keynote speaker, Quint Avenetti – a Marine Corps veteran from the Rockwall area. Following Avenetti, they will also introduce performers who will honor fallen soldiers.
“Jonathan Carpenter with First Baptist Rowlett will be playing our national anthem,” Acoba said. “We'll have a few other people come out. We'll have performers singing 'Amazing Grace' and a few other things. Then council will be giving honor to all the veterans who have served.”
Acoba said when the city has posted the video many veterans will share the post with their friends.
“I think it's so cool to see the response we get when we publish the video,” he said. “Sometimes I forget how big of a veteran community we have. It's cool to see the impact we have. It's something I don't always think about.”
Acoba said despite the pandemic the city was dedicated to having an event to honor the United States military.
“They do so much for our community,” he said. “There are so many veterans who help out with our events. Their presence is so great for the city. We want them to know how important they are.”
