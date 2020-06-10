Texas is reopening and that is true for hospital services, too. For two months, most hospitals stopped non-emergent and elective procedures, to avoid overwhelming staff during the COVID-19 caseload. Hospitals are gradually resuming services and hoping to return to full capacity as summer gets underway. However, these are crisis times for the community blood supply and Carter BloodCare is forced to triage hospitals’ orders for blood. One-thousand donors are needed each day and the blood center is seeing an average of 600 a day for the past month.
Currently, Carter BloodCare’s ability to meet the urgent transfusion needs of patients is in severe jeopardy. Blood donations save lives. Without blood donors, there is no way to obtain the blood needed for patients because it cannot be manufactured.
The city of Rowlett is helping boost the local blood supply by hosting a two-day blood drive in multiple locations. The first drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 22, at two locations: Fire Station Number 4 at 6800 Rowlett Road; and at Tom Thumb Grocery Store at 8805 Lakeview Parkway. At both locations, look for the Carter BloodCare buses on site.
The second day of blood drives will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, also in two locations: Fire Station Number 4 on Rowlett Road on a Carter BloodCare bus; and inside the Rowlett Community Center at 5300 Main Street. For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Amanda Mullaney at (972) 463-3962.
While giving blood is still safe, Carter BloodCare continues to make social distancing and sanitization precautions top priority to keep donors healthy, while assuring blood is on the shelves for patients requiring transfusions.
In the era of COVID-19, Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. These are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out a questionnaire online before they show up to donate blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus; making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors.
For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.