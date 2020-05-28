The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump on March 27, 2020. This over $2 trillion economic relief package was designed to protect the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19. The CARES Act provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs for American industries.
On May 11, Governor Abbott announced that Texas would allocate a portion of these funds directly to Texas cities and counties. As a result, the City of Rowlett, working in conjunction with the State of Texas and Dallas and Rockwall Counties, will receive approximately $3.7 million. Based on federal guidelines, the city can utilize these funds to help residents with housing and utilities, assist small businesses who have experienced an interruption of operations, provide relief to the non-profit organizations active during the pandemic, and reimburse the city’s COVID-19-related costs.
“We have been working on behalf of our citizens for weeks to secure this CARES Act funding for our community,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “This will allow us to directly help Rowlett residents and businesses who have suffered financial impacts as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
According to the city, this is still in the early process and details were discussed during the May 22 special city council meeting.
More details on this are expected soon.
