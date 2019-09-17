Senator John Cornyn

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s office recently announced that the City of Rowlett was awarded a $42,857.14 federal grant to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters from fire and related hazards. The funding comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Fire Prevention and Safety (FPS) grant program.

The FPS grants are part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) and support projects that enhance the safety of the public and firefighters from fire and related hazards, according to FEMA. The primary goal is to reduce injury and prevent death among high-risk populations. In 2005, Congress reauthorized funding for FPS and expanded the eligible uses of funds to include Firefighter Safety Research and Development.

“Firefighters are on the front lines of keeping our communities safe, and they deserve every resource possible at their disposal,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain this grant, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for supporting Rowlett.”

