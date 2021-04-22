Keep Rowlett Beautiful

Volunteers help clean up trash along the lakeshore at Scenic Point Park.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Holl

On Saturday, Keep Rowlett Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful, along with Keep America Beautiful is celebrating the Don't Mess with Texas Trash-off/Great American Cleanup’s 23rd year.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can register for a site of their choice at krbgac.eventbrite.com.

Litter is a major problem in Rowlett and across the world. In addition to spoiling our views and decreasing our property values, litter is harmful to the environment.

Litter on the ground almost always finds its way into a waterway, especially in an area surrounded by water like Rowlett. Wildlife and marine animals become sick from eating litter or become entangled in litter limiting their ability to meet basic needs. Litter decreases property values, neighborhood satisfaction and encourages more littering. That’s right. People are more likely to litter in an area where litter is already present. And cleaning up the mess is costly.

This year, we have set up multiple “small pod” sites where groups of 10 (or more depending on the size of the site) people can sign up. Choose your site, sign up your group and we will be there with supplies.

There will be a gift for each volunteer.

