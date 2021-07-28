Jonathan Sanders from FCC Environmental Services updated the Rowlett City Council on how it plans to recover from the snowstorm in February and preventative measures it plans to take to mitigate pickup delays.
During the snowstorm, FCC experienced delays of up to a week across the state. Over the course of the four-and-a-half months since the storm, the average monthly bulk collection rose form 384 tons to 684 tons. Sanders said while the rise is normal because of spring cleaning, the average was 25% higher than previous years.
In addition to recovering from the snowstorm, Sanders said delays also came from the worker shortage and battling for competitive incentives to hire new drivers.
“We look forward to being on the other side,” Sanders said. “We don’t want this to impact the service we provide in Rowlett.”
Shortly after the storm, Sanders hired a third-party company called Arbor Masters to assist in cleaning up storm debris and catching up with the week-long pickup delay.
Over the course of seven days, the FCC spent around $65,000 to bring in Arbor Masters to help with bulk pickup. To recover drivers, FCC raised drivers’ wages to stay above the market rate.
“We tripled the amount of assets on the road to assist with the cleanup,” Sanders said.
Within six days, FCC was caught up on its pickup.
Sanders said FCC put in place a plan where if bulk pickup is delayed by one day, it will deploy a third grapple truck to assist on pickup routes, and it will contact their third-party company, Arbor Masters, to be on standby.
If FCC is delayed by two or more days, Arbor Masters will deploy its units while the city communicates a recovery plan. Additionally, a temporary drop site for bulk trash will be set up for residents. A Saturday service will also be employed until the routs are caught up.
“I want to clarify that 48 hours is not exactly 48 hours,” Sanders said. “Our third-party company has assets that can be deployed almost immediately. We just agreed on 48 hours if they need to bring in more assets from out of town.”
To prevent future delays, FCC is being audited to make the company more financially efficient. Additionally, FCC plans to work more closely with the city to ensure higher quality is given to Rowlett residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.