Deputy City Manager Angie Smith updated the Rowlett City Council regarding COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday as the delta variant continues to infect residents.
The city of Rowlett will continue to offer free vaccination opportunities for residents and encourage those who feel sick to stay home. Residents are also encouraged to take responsibility for their own health and protect themselves and others by wearing a face mask.
Smith said the variant is more contagious and may be more severe than COVID-19. Those who are unvaccinated remain the greatest concern as infection rates rise. Those who are vaccinated can still spread the virus to others.
Smith added that United States vaccines are highly effective against the variant.
Symptoms of the variants are similar to the virus including headache, sore throat, runny nose, fever, coughing and loss of taste and smell among others. Symptoms can also include chest pain and shortness of breath.
Dallas County has moved Rowlett to a high-risk level with 7,188 cases and 6,661 recovered total. There are 277 weekly cases and 438 active cases as of Aug 16.
Of the city’s residents, 52.2 percent have been vaccinated, and of those, 45.7 percent have received at least one vaccine.
“As of Aug. 16, 2,626 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in Trauma Service Area E. This is a slight decrease from Friday,” Smith said.
This represents 19.8% of available bed capacity and 45% of adult ICU patients.
Smith said other cities are proceeding with caution to ensure the safety of their residents. They have implemented new mandates until the court says that they cannot.
