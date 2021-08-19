Rowlett Resident Chris Kilgore was featured in Colin Cahoon’s new book, Mended Wings.
The book focuses on the experience of ten Purple Heart helicopter pilots during the Vietnam War.
“I was a helicopter pilot, and it was a 12-month adrenaline rush,” Kilgore said. “I couldn’t wait to get there. I came from a military family, and where I grew up, the whole protesting was still pretty new, so I didn’t think about it at all.”
Kilgore was part of a high school to flight school program where he joined the army upon graduation.
“I met all the prerequisites,” Kilgore said. “I was young, stupid and bulletproof.”
During the war, Kilgore flew the Hughes OH-6 Cayuse or “Loach” – a single engine light helicopter used primarily for observation. He primarily flew over rice fields in South Vietnam.
Kilgore sustained bullet and shrapnel wounds while flying a mission over rice farms.
“There’s an old saying about combat,” Kilgore said. “It’s hours and hours of boredom punctuated by moments of sheer terror. The same is true for flying.”
Kilgore finished flying in Vietnam and flew in Germany.
“By 1969, it was becoming increasingly apparent that we had no intention of winning the war,” Kilgore said. “Just to hold down the fort, that’s an awful lot to ask a person to die for – knowing that whatever we do, we could pack up tomorrow and leave. It all became so political.”
After his military career, Kilgore helped put out forest fires as a helicopter pilot across the United States and flew for the coast guard running rescue operations during the 1970s and 1980s.
While on reserve, Kilgore got involved in city politics and served on the board of adjustment, the planning and zoning commission and later city council. There, he promoted the idea of walkability and creating a village feel for the city.
Kilgore is currently a aviation litigator at Harper Bates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.