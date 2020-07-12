Rowlett veteran part of dream team

Drawsko Pomorskie mayor cell team is posing together in the woods outside of base camp. Led by Capt. Jocelynn Oliver, this team of seven is part of the 652nd Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Helena, Montana. The RSG is responsible for providing life-sustaining operations on a military base. This includes every facet of soldier life, from billeting to laundry and the dining facility.