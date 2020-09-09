Rowlett virtual town hall goes over proposed 2021 budget

Rowlett hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Sept. 3 to go over the Fiscal Year 2021 proposed budget and answer questions from residents via Facebook.
The city manager’s proposed budget for 2021 includes lowering the tax rate by about 1 cent and lowering the water rate by 5 percent.
According to the presentation, due to the public health crisis of COVID-19 and the resulting economic shutdown, this has impacted multiple revenue streams for the city. Rowlett is expecting reduced revenue in FY 2021; however, the city has weathered the financial impact of the pandemic better than many cities that rely heavily on tourism and retail.
About 73 percent of the city’s general operating revenue comes from taxes that include property and sales, and the other 27 percent comes from franchise fees, licenses, permits and fines.
According to the presentation, for every tax dollar paid just over a quarter goes to the city of Rowlett. About half of the entire bill goes to the school district, and the rest is split among Parkland Hospital, Dallas County and the College District.
The 2021 proposed budget is $143.4 million. The city manager’s proposed budget initially recommended lowering the tax rate by about 1 cent but after concluding the budget work sessions the City Council decided to lower it even further to a total amount of $0.7450 per $100 assessed valuation.
Adopting this tax rate comes at a cost. It means reduced opened employee positions, no employee raises and minor adjustments to some city sponsored programs, according to the presentation.
There’s been an increase in the city’s portion of a grant to hire more firefighters totaling $345,018 and the final allocation for building a new fire station on Schrade Road for $3.1 million, and one police officer has been added to enhance the Crisis Intervention Program.
Many residents have asked if the city plans to defund the police department.
“Our Rowlett Police Department has the unequivocal support of our entire City Council, and we have no intention of defunding our police force,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “In fact, we increased our investment in public safety during this current fiscal year by increasing our patrol staff by eight officers, as well as increasing our dispatchers by one position.”
She added, “While our city manager was incredibly judicious in presenting us a budget that did not increase staffing levels next year and actually decreased budgeted head count by reducing open positions, our City Council thought it was imperative that we add an additional police officer for our Crisis Assistance Program.”
It was also noted that the city approved an employee from part-time to full-time in the criminal investigation department.
Tough decisions had to be made for the proposed budget.
“Given the uncertainty with the economy and in the reduction in the revenue projected … the city was not able to provide raises for city employees, nor were we able to add staff,” said City Manager Brian Funderburk. “In fact, we actually eliminated some of our open employee positions. We also were not able to fully address other needs in the organization.”
“We have to recognize that Rowlett is one of the leanest cities in the Metroplex, and just last year we were named the eighth fastest growing city in the United States by the U.S. Census Bureau,” he added. “What this year does mean is that there will be needs that will go unaddressed this year, and we’ll have to address those in the future.”
Funderburk explained that not being able to give employees raises means the city will fall behind in the market for employees, which makes it harder to compete with other cities and even private businesses to recruit new employees.
“We want to make sure that we can attract and retain the very best talent for our city,” he said.
He noted that Rowlett has been fortunate in that it hasn't had to have a large layoff like other cities and organizations.
The City Council will vote to approve an ordinance formally adopting the budget during the regular council meeting Tuesday. If adopted, the new tax rate would become effective Oct. 1.
