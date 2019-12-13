The Rowlett City Council discussed and considered a resolution expressing a desire to join a coalition of nonmember customer entities of the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) during its Dec. 3 meeting.
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said the city started an initiative recently to attempt to form a coalition of customer cities of NTMWD in hopes of having a voice in matters impacting Rowlett residents.
“For over 10 years Rowlett citizens have borne annual 10 percent water increases from the North Texas Municipal Water District. In 2020, Rowlett will pay the water district over $9 million for its water, including nearly $3 million for water we don’t use,” she said. “Our taxpayers/residents bear that cost, and that’s because of an antiquated contractual provision called 'take-or-pay' that all member cities and all customer cities have that provision in their contract. It’s not specific to Rowlett.”
There are 34 cities and special water districts that make up the NTMWD customer cities.
“All of these (cities) have been negatively affected by extraordinary water increases, and some of those have been extraordinarily affected negatively by the 'take-or-pay' contract, including the city of Rowlett,” Dana-Bashian said. “One-third of the water that we are required to buy from the North Texas Municipal Water District we are not able to sell to our customers, therefore the individual cost burden of the other two-thirds is much higher.”
As a customer of NTMWD Rowlett does not have a vote on the decisions made by the NTMWD Board – only member cities do – and the board is made up of 13 member cities who vote on policy decisions, she added.
“The city of Rowlett believes this needs to change. That’s why we are advocating for other cities and special districts to join us in a coalition to elevate our voice in the water district’s decision-making,” Dana-Bashian said.
Per staff recommendation, the council unanimously voted to approve a resolution expressing a desire to join a coalition of nonmember customer entities of the NTMWD.
