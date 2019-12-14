During the Dec. 3 Rowlett City Council meeting the council approved a resolution awarding a contract to Sunbelt Pools, through BuyBoard Contract 533-17, in the amount of $217,557.50 for replacing the slide tower, deck and stairs for the red and yellow slide at Wet Zone Waterpark.
Parks and Recreation Director Angela Smith provided the council with a presentation during the work session.
According to Smith’s presentation, Wet Zone opened in 2001, and over the course of nearly 20 years it has served 984,286 guests. She noted that based on the admission numbers from the past 19 years, Wet Zone Waterpark’s 20th anniversary season will welcome the one-millionth visitor.
Smith said that in 19 years the slide and structure have been subject to considerable use and continual exposure to Texas weather. Over the years staff have performed regular maintenance and several restorative maintenance projects to prolong the life of the slide and structure.
When Wet Zone opened, the original features included Haley’s Rapid Ripple Slides, the playground, spray features around the park and Turtle Cove spray features.
In 2002, a bowl slide was added and named Krrrplunk, and over time due to the same exposure and use, the city removed Krrplunk in 2011. Haley’s Hurricane Slide and speed slide were added in the last few years, and the city repaired the Rapid Ripple structure and slide flumes, with plans to replace the playground and water cannons in the 2020 off season. These projects are funded through the 2018 CIP Bond.
Smith said that in May 2019 Texas Municipal League (TML) did an inspection and reported significant concern over the future of the red and yellow slide tower. They found significant corrosion, rust and deterioration of the slide column bolts, connections, supports, stair platforms and pans. It was TML’s recommendation that a plan be developed to evaluate and repair and/or replace as needed at the end of the season.
Per the recommendation, the city had Splashtacular, the company that designed, manufactured and installed the slide, come out for an evaluation.
Smith said the vice president of operations recommended replacing the stair structure.
“He thought that it was time and probably past the point of doing sandblasting, making repairs and just trying to repaint it,” she said.
It was recommended that they replace the stairs, railings, platforms and landings.
Smith said staff is bringing this forward now because the bond project cost savings have allowed them to have the necessary funding. It’s also recommended by the slide manufacturer that they replace the slide tower at this time; the safety of patrons is a critical element for the city; protecting the longevity of their equipment is paramount; and this repair could potentially get another 15 years of life from the slides with other regular maintenance.
She added that Sunbelt is able to partner with Splashtacular to install the slide prior to the May 2020 opening of Wet Zone Waterpark.
