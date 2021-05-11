The Rowlett City Council began discussions on May 4 regarding renegotiating the city’s master agreement with Dallas County concerning major capital improvements for transportation.
As the previous master agreement is due to expire in 2021, Rowlett and other cities in Dallas County plan to renegotiate their agreement. The agreement would allow the city to partner with the county on maintenance projects, current projects and all future projects.
The agreement will be signed by 26 Dallas County cities with approved projects serving as a legal basis of the proposed partnership between the cities and county. The agreement will ensure that the county will provide up to 50% of eligible costs including engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction costs.
“This provides a path for Rowlett to be eligible for funding,” Director of Public Works Gary Enna said. “The last master agreement was signed by all of the cities, so we are all competing for the same funding.”
Projects submitted to the county will be ranked by the commissioners according to what categories they fall under such as roadway capacity and connectivity, bicycle and pedestrian safety, general safety and innovative or alternative mobility solutions in addition to what criteria they fill. Some of this criteria includes whether or not the project affects multiple jurisdictions, the economic and traffic impacts, air quality and others.
“The more criteria we meet, the more of an advantage we have when the county decides to allocate funding,” Enna said.
Under the new agreement, Rowlett is expected to receive $6.1 million. $2.2 million will go toward maintenance of Chiesa Road from Dalrock Road to State Highway 66, $2.6 million will go toward maintenance of Miller Road from Chiesa to President George Bush Turnpike, and $1.3 million for the Merritt Interconnector.
The new agreement includes a provision where dam and watershed maintenance will become the responsibility of the city instead of the county. While there is some benefit including having more resources to utilize state and federal programs to upgrade the dams, and the watershed – if properly designed – could serve as an amenity, there are some consequences including liability for damages and cost of maintenance.
If the council decides to agree with the new provision, Enna said it could explore the possibility of working with the county to ensure their dams are working prior to it being turned over to the city.
“I think it would be unfair for the county to turn over the keys of a broken-down car,” Councilman Robert Margolis said. “If we take this, it needs to be working. It needs to be in good shape.”
The council plans to discuss the agreement further in future meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.