The Rowlett City Council approved changes to the development plan for the Bayside North Public Improvement District on Tuesday.
The original plan proposed having three estates on the bay side, 110 single family homes, 250,000 square-feet of restaurants and retail space and a 230-lot multi-family complex. The total valuation would amount to an estimated $335.69 million based on the original plan.
The changes would include removing the estates and using that space for restaurant space bringing the valuation up from $1.5 million to $2 million along the bay.
The multi-family complex was also redesigned to accommodate for 58 single family homes, 123 town homes, 52 condos and an additional 4,000 square feet of commercial space. This brings the plot’s value from $30.45 million to $75 million.
“This will be the main driver of the large change to the estimated value,” PID Administrator John Arendt said.
Phase 2 of the project will see a decrease in one single family lot.
After the changes to the north side of the Bayside development, the total estimated value of the developed property will $389.31 million.
