The Rowlett City Council set its budget calendar for the 2023 fiscal year in its Dec. 14 meeting.
Beginning 2022, city staff will undergo budget training to understand the new template of how the budgetary process will work.
According to Budget Officer Robert Cone’s presentation, departmental budget submissions will be collected by April 18. Preliminary tax roll valuations will begin May 9. The city’s budget will be proposed July 12. The certified tax roll valuation conducted by Dallas County will be conducted July 25. The proposed tax rate hearing will be published Aug. 9 followed by the hearing set for Aug 16. The budget is scheduled to be adopted the next day. The next fiscal year will start Oct. 1, and a tax election, if needed, will happen Nov. 8.
“We’ve compressed the timeframe to allow maximum flexibility in determining the budget,” Cone said.
City Manager Brian Funderburk said Texas Senate Bill 2 made the budgeting process more of a partnership between city departments and residents. While City Councilmembers could make last-minute changes to the budget in years past, that is no longer an option, he said.
“When I say partnership, there may be significant changes we have to make before adopting our budget whereas in the past they were more modest,” Funderburk said. “The last two years, we haven’t focused on this, and now it’s going to surprise some of you who have served on council longer. This is going to feel like we’re going through this fast, and we have to.”
Funderburk said the budget calendar could serve as a template in the future with minor tweaks to the dates depending on the year.
