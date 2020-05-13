Download PDF Parade of Lights map

First responders and healthcare workers around the state and country have been honoring each other during the COVID-19 pandemic with first responder parades.

Today at 4 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe will welcome first responders from Rowlett, Rockwall and Garland allowing them to honor local doctors and nurses on the frontline by way of a parade. Lake Pointe staff members are also planning to stand behind windows and hold up signs thanking these first responders.

Local fire, police and EMS expected:

  • Rowlett Fire/EMS
  • Rowlett Police
  • Rockwall Fire/EMS
  • Rockwall Police
  • Garland Police/SWAT
  • Garland Fire/EMS (pending)
