First responders and healthcare workers around the state and country have been honoring each other during the COVID-19 pandemic with first responder parades.
Today at 4 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe will welcome first responders from Rowlett, Rockwall and Garland allowing them to honor local doctors and nurses on the frontline by way of a parade. Lake Pointe staff members are also planning to stand behind windows and hold up signs thanking these first responders.
Local fire, police and EMS expected:
- Rowlett Fire/EMS
- Rowlett Police
- Rockwall Fire/EMS
- Rockwall Police
- Garland Police/SWAT
- Garland Fire/EMS (pending)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.