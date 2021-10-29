Unemployment in North Texas reached one of its lowest points since the COVID-19 pandemic last month, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced on Friday.
The statewide unemployment rate declined from 5.9% to 5.6% from August to September, but North Texas counties dipped even lower. Dallas County’s unemployment rate declined from 5.2% to 4.8% in the same interim, whereas Denton County’s unemployment declined from 4.1% to 3.9% and Collin County’s from 4% to 3.8%.
With September marking the end of the third quarter, this new data made countywide unemployment for 2021’s Q3 considerably lower than the ones before it.
February proved to be the month with highest unemployment and, in fact, was the month with the year’s highest reported unemployment rate for all three counties and most of their cities. Conversely, September has seen the year’s lowest unemployment for these same cohorts, with those for Collin and Denton Counties dropping below 4%.
Cities within both counties have reported even lower unemployment rates, however, with Frisco’s rate dropping to 3.2% and Flower Mound’s to 3%.
Meanwhile, Dallas County suburbs Mesquite and Coppell have each reported a 0.1% decline from August to September and a current unemployment rate of 4%. Neighboring cities have been more varied in their numbers, with Rowlett’s unemployment rate in slight excess at 4.1%. Carrollton, a city divided between Dallas and Denton Counties, currently has an unemployment rate of 3.8%.
“The improvement we see in the unemployment rate this month continues the trend we’ve experienced the last six months,” said TWC Chair Bryan Daniel in a statement on Friday. “Businesses in Texas continue to create jobs, which creates career opportunities for Texans.”
Unemployment numbers are as follows:
Dallas County unemployment rate in August was at 5.2%
Dallas County unemployment rate in September dropped to 4.8%
Rowlett unemployment in August was at 4.2%
Rowlett unemployment in September dropped to 4.1%
The Rowlett civilian workforce is 38, 851 while the Rowlett unemployed population is 1,600.
