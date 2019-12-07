Wishing to brighten the holiday season for seniors at Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse, officers from the Sachse Police Department will pay a special visit to the community (3900 Ranch Road in Sachse) on Dec. 11 to give the seniors presents just in time to celebrate the holidays. This initiative is one of the examples of the ongoing relationship between Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse and the Sachse Police Department.
This visit is especially important to Elaine Lenz, resident of Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse, who’s daughter is a retired Garland police officer of more than 20 years. In addition, Lenz’s son-in-law is a retired Dallas police officer and her granddaughter is a current Plano police detective. One of her favorite stories to share is about the ride along she had with her daughter before she retired. Lenz says her daughter was introduced to the idea of working in law enforcement when she was in the seventh grade and attended BEAT meeting for recruiting young people.
“I am so proud of my daughter for accomplishing her dream of becoming a police officer,” said Lenz. “I think it is very important to show appreciation to local law enforcement. I look forward to meeting the Sachse police officers and sharing some of the stories from my ride along experience.”
“When the Sachse Police Department told us they would like to come for a visit we immediately thought of Elaine and her family’s strong connection to law enforcement,” said LaNita Wilson, executive director at Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse. “We are thankful for everything the police officers do, and our residents can’t wait to spend quality time with them during this holiday season.”
