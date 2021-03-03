Sapphire Bay, the new $1 billion master-planned mixed-use development project on the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard with a multi-phase opening beginning in 2022, announced Wednesday that Hyatt will operate the new Sapphire Bay Resort & Conference Center on behalf of a public-private partnership with the city of Rowlett.
Set to be located on the Sapphire Bay Peninsula and expected to open in fall 2023, the resort will join Hyatt’s Destination Hotels brand and showcase more than 500 guestrooms, suites and villas each with waterfront views overlooking Lake Ray Hubbard and the seven-acre man-made Sapphire Bay Lagoon.
“We are very excited to see Destination Hotels by Hyatt join the Sapphire Bay team,” said Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “The resort and conference center are integral components of this development. With the Hyatt brand offering their distinctly well-known and upscale experience, we look forward to the Sapphire Bay Resort becoming a sought-after and unique national destination for business conferences and vacationers alike.”
Sapphire Bay Resort will offer luxurious amenities, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, six pools and tropical gardens. The property will feature more than 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space including two grand ballrooms, multiple-sized breakout boardrooms, pre-function areas, event lawns, and a special event island nestled along the eastern shore of the Sapphire Bay Lagoon.
“As the anchor for the rest of the Sapphire Bay project, the Sapphire Bay Resort will set the stage for this regional and national destination,” said Kent Donahue, Development Partner of Sapphire Bay Land Development, LLC. “The Hyatt brand connects us to a world-class team of hospitality experts who will deliver an extraordinary experience in this unique and memorable setting.”
The Sapphire Bay development is expected to draw more than six million visitors each year and the Destination Hotels brand, known for its standout resort offerings, will help guests discover all that Sapphire Bay has to offer including unrivaled views of The Fountains at Sapphire Bay. The Fountains’ theatrical entertainment will feature nightly performances of choreographed water effects and animated lighting designed by the team of Martin Brinkerhoff and Associates, who has produced award-winning entertainment spectacles for the Walt Disney Company. Additionally, resort guests will receive complimentary access to the Sapphire Bay Surf Village, a captivating attraction featuring white sand beaches, resort style pools, a lazy river, swim-up bars, and a one-of-a-kind 600-foot-long surf lagoon serving seven-foot barrels to advanced surfers and smaller waves to beginners.
“We're thrilled to introduce the Destination Hotels brand to Texas and deliver a resort experience that embodies the unique nature of Sapphire Bay,” said Kimo Bertram, vice president, real estate and development, Hyatt. “With a vast range of activities and amenities, we hope to welcome guests of all ages to discover a life-enriching and unforgettable visit.”
Offering more than a night’s stay, the Sapphire Bay Resort will become Texas’s premier meeting and event venue with a wealth of accommodations for conferences, special events, weddings, corporate functions and social gatherings of every size.
“Sapphire Bay is going to significantly transform the landscape of North Texas,” said Marc S. English, President of Sapphire Bay Land Development, LLC. “We’re elated to have pre-development construction well underway on the resort and we are very thankful to have such great partners in both the City of Rowlett and Hyatt.”
The lead architect for the resort is 5G Studio Collaborative. Brian Bridgewater, P.E. with Manhard Consulting is the project’s civil engineer, and Lifescapes International will design the landscaping and tropical garden environments. DuWest Realty will handle project leasing. Cleartide Management Group is operational design and programming consultant and management for the Sapphire Bay Surf Village. Construction of the resort will begin in fall 2021 and is anticipated to be complete for an exciting grand opening in the fall of 2023.
Sapphire Bay Resort will be conveniently located 35 minutes away from both DFW Airport and Love Field Airport and just 17 miles east of downtown Dallas, near the intersection of Interstate Hwy 30 and the President George Bush Tollway. The 116-acre project sits atop the Sapphire Bay Peninsula serving as the gateway to the City of Rowlett and is surrounded by two miles of shoreline in the center of Lake Ray Hubbard. For more information, go to sapphirebaytexas.com
About Sapphire Bay
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Located along the shore of Lake Ray Hubbard, the 116-acre development features 18.5 acres of aquatic attractions including a seven-acre man-made lagoon; 20+ acres of parks and trails; 177,000 square feet of restaurants & various food and beverage outlets; 875,000 square feet of commercial office space; 250,000 square feet of retail; a 20,000 square-foot surf and beach club complete with a beer garden and outdoor amphitheater;750 full-service hotel rooms; 350 limited-service hotel rooms; a 77,000 square-foot conference center; 140 townhomes; 1,200 multi-family residences; and over 300 condominiums. The project will also feature a one-of-a-kind surf village and water park; a 1,000-slip marina; and The Fountains at Sapphire Bay, which is destined to become one of the most iconic pieces of public art in the United States. Sapphire Bay will open initial components in 2022 with all remaining components opening by the summer of 2024.
About Destination Hotels
Destination Hotels is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As honored hosts, Destination Hotels connects guests to both people and place—"offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours." For more information, visit destinationhotels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.