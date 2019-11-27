Sapphire Bay Development Hosts Crystal Lagoons® Groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Sapphire Bay Land Development, LLC. for the Sapphire Bay Crystal Lagoons amenity was held on Monday.
“The citizens of Rowlett, the Mayor, and the entire City Council can now clearly see on the ground what was long ago promised on paper. We look forward to building all of the quality amenities that will include a resort hotel, convention center, surf park, and public trail along the beautiful shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. It will be a game changer for Rowlett!” said Marc S. English, the project’s co-developer and President of Sapphire Bay Land Development, LLC.
“We are thrilled at the progress underway on the Crystal Lagoon at Sapphire Bay,” said Kent Donahue of Sapphire Bay Land Development, LLC. “We would like to thank the Mayor and City Council for our shared vision to make Sapphire Bay a destination for generations to come.”
Located on the lakeside property south of IH-30 at Dalrock Road in Rowlett, Sapphire Bay is a unique 117-acre, $1 billion mixed use surf-and-beach-based waterfront development unlike any other in the country. Construction of Phase One has begun, which includes the Crystal Lagoons amenity and an island entertainment component with an incredible synchronized water and video show; a resort and conference center; a world class marina; and the Surf and Beach Club. Phase One is expected to be complete in late 2023, to coincide with the completion of TXDOT’s IH-30 improvements from Bass Pro to Dalrock Road.
“We are so excited to see our community’s vision coming to life,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “The Crystal Lagoons amenity is a key component and this groundbreaking is a celebration of the construction progress we’re seeing at Sapphire Bay!”
Drone footage of the progress can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=4IUe-rVzYUI&feature=youtu.be.
Sapphire Bay in Rowlett will become a national destination for conferences, vacationing families, residents looking for a unique place to call home, and businesses who want to locate where their employees can live, work, and play. The total Sapphire Bay build-out is envisioned to include 1.4 million square feet of commercial space and 1,600 residential units. The development is projected to add nearly $1 billion in new taxable value, resulting in nearly $165 million in revenue from property, sales and hotel occupancy taxes over the next 17 years.
“We are very excited to kick-off this project with the city and development team and remain grateful to them for including our paradise-like lagoon at the center of their vision,” said Lisa Moore of Crystal Lagoons. “Sapphire Bay is a great example of how our lagoons can anchor a mixed-use development, attracting visitors to a unique waterfront destination with entertainment, dining, water sports and more."
