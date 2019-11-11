Senior Advisory Board vice chair named Spirit of Rowlett

The City of Rowlett recently announced that Mike Brit is this month’s Spirit of Rowlett award winner.
This award is to publicly recognize ordinary residents doing extraordinary things in the community, and the recipients are nominated by the citizens of Rowlett.
Brit was nominated by Rob Rose.
"Mike is the vice chair of the Senior Advisory Board (SAB), I'm the chair. Having worked with him for several years I'm impressed with his work ethic and integrity. He has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help with the SAB,” Rose said. “Anytime someone asks for his help he responds in a positive way. In addition to the SAB, Mike helps with GED tutoring at the Rowlett Public Library. He has told me he gets more satisfaction out of helping young people get their GED than anything else. Mike continues to make a positive impact on our community!"
Brit’s interview with councilwoman Pam Bell can be viewed at ci.rowlett.tx.us.
