SH 66 bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard to be renamed 'Heroes Bridge'

Third Watch Law Enforcement (LE) Motorcycle Club (MC) President Brian Wilburn went before the Rockwall City Council on July 20 to talk about #walkthebridge, a movement to bring awareness to veteran and first responder suicides.
Wilburn is also the director of Veterans Operations for Life Message’s Veterans Resource and Outreach Center (VROC) in Rowlett.
District 2 Director John Vick said he learned of #walkthebridge from Wilburn a year ago and mentioned this to Senator Bob Hall who expressed his support of the cause. The resolution, signed by Senator Hall and State Rep. Rhetta Bowers was presented to the Rockwall council for consideration. The resolution is in support of dedicating the SH 66 bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard between Rockwall and Rowlett as the 'Heroes Bridge' to raise awareness of the issue of veteran and first responder suicide.
Wilburn stated that this venture began in August 2018 because members of Third Watch wanted to address the issue of veteran and first responder suicides.
“The VA (Veterans Affairs) says somewhere between 17 and 22 (suicides a day), then when you factor in the number of first responders that are taking their own lives it’s clear that there’s an issue with it,” Wilburn said. “So we tried to come up with something that we can do and we put together #walkthebridge. The initial effort was to raise awareness; to tell people what’s going in the veterans and first responder community.”
Third Watch and supporters have been walking a symbolic 22 miles on the 22nd of every month since October 2018.
“As time has progressed, we added other elements in there with an eye on a goal and that’s to make a difference in our community. By our community we mean the Lake Ray Hubbard area, North Texas and now it’s progressed even beyond that,” said Wilburn.
He said the initial objectives of #walkthebridge were to bring awareness to the issue and to provide alternatives and solutions to suicide through counseling, training and through peer support, which they’ve done through a program called I Will Listen.
“To the credit of all the people who walked the bridge and support Walk the Bridge, we can definitively say that we’ve saved five lives,” he said.
Wilburn added that they’ve collected testimonials of people who’ve been affected by this who said going out to the bridge and walking has been a way for them to reflect on the life and service of their loved ones.
“The last element of the bridge was for us to define it as a place where families of people that have been affected (can go). Not to glorify the manner of their death but to glorify their life,” he said. “We began to transition into this third element and we decided that it needed a name. We wanted to give people a place to come and reflect on their lives and therein was born ‘Heroes Bridge.’”
The Rockwall council approved the resolution to name the bridge between Rockwall and Rowlett Heroes Bridge. This resolution will be brought before the Rowlett City Council for the same consideration.
The second annual Hands Across Heroes Walk, along with the renaming of SH 66 bridge is slated for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the SH 66 public boat launch on Willow Bend in Rockwall.
To learn more about #walkthebridge visit walkthebridge.org, and to find out more about the Veterans Resource and Outreach Center (VROC), visit lifemessage.org/veterans.
