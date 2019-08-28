Shaping the future: Rowlett Elementary’s new principal wants to build relationships

Joining Garland ISD this school year is Rowlett Elementary’s new principal, Kim Bain. The Flower Mound-area resident brings with her years of experience in various areas of education, primarily in elementary, and looks forward to getting to know each student, teacher, staff and the Rowlett community.
Where were you before GISD?
I was at Highland Park ISD for four years.
What brought you to GISD?
The vision of our superintendent (Ricardo Lopez), innovation of the district, the wonderful culture that we have here, and the goal to meet the needs of every kid in different ways to me is so inspirational, I wanted to be part of it. And I think the high expectation is fantastic, too.
What were you doing before you joined Rowlett Elementary?
I was an associate principal at Highland Park for an intermediate and then middle school, and before that I was the English language arts and the talented and gifted coordinator for Highland Park ISD K-12. I've also been a teacher coach and a gifted and talented facilitator. All of my practical experiences have been in elementary school.
Why did you choose to work with elementary kids?
Elementary is where everything is new for the students. You see their eyes light up when they learn new things. Getting to teach them to read is one of the greatest gifts that an adult can have is to know that they've given somebody the opportunity to learn to read, write and think for themselves. Being able to develop their social and emotional growth, and teaching them self-regulation, all of that. And childhood is a magical time so when you get to come in and work with kids every day that's the greatest privilege.
What drew you to education?
Ever since I was little I played school with my imaginary students, and what I wanted so much every year was my own overhead projector. I never got it.
I just love teaching somebody new things. When somebody realizes they can do something that they didn't think they could do and that you had part in that is just a wonderful feeling.
Growing up, did you have a teacher who inspired you?
My (elementary) music teacher. I remember she would let us do stations/centers and we got to listen to the records or play video games, and she taught us how to play the guitar. I grew up in San Antonio so we got to go on the River Walk and ride on the boats and play our guitar. One time she took just a group of us to the symphony in San Antonio. We got to go to her house first and we got to see her harp.
In high school it was my algebra teacher that just worked so hard with me and a friend. She gave us time to call her on the phone and talk through algebra problems. I remember getting a 100 on a test and thinking, "I can do it! I'm good at math" when I didn't think I was.
What was your most challenging subject growing up?
Math was always challenging. If I would've known about Growth Mindset I think I would've had a different attitude toward it, but for so long I thought I wasn't good at it until I had this teacher that really took the time to explain it in a way that I could understand it and have me get authentic success that I earned through hard work. Just like with teaching, there's so many monumental moments that happen in kids' lives that teachers give them.
What do you miss about teaching?
I miss the really deep relationships that you make with the same group of children every day. You know the name of their parents and you know their siblings and their pet's name, all of that. As a principal I want to have those relationships, and I'm working on that, getting to know our community, our kids and our parents. When you're the main adult that they're with all day long, you really get to know each kid in the class and you just become a little family.
What are you looking forward to with a new year in a new district?
I can't wait to meet all these kids. I want to know the name of every child on the campus, get to know the community and the history of Rowlett Elementary; it's got a rich history.
Why did you decide to make the switch to administration?
One of the things I love most about teaching was planning lessons that met the needs of our students. I love digging into curriculum, innovative instruction, and I feel like I'm at a place where I can be leading teachers in being innovative and understanding the curriculum and thinking of ways to differentiate so that every child succeeds. I want to be a supporter of teachers so that they can do their best work for our kids.
What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
I love to read, and I always have a couple of books going. I listen to books in the car to and from work. My husband and I have been married for 25 years, and we have two kids. We love being together. I also like to run; I've run a marathon and several half marathons.
How do you think education has changed in the last five years?
One thing we know is that kids don't get as much time to play. In education we have high expectations for kids and sometimes play gets cut out, and that's really a shame because we know how important it is to their development, so that's something that's been a challenge.
Teachers work so hard all the time and have to spend a lot of their own money on things for their classroom, and that's just what they do because they're going to provide what the kids need. But the bones of teaching, where you're just trying to connect with a child and give them a window into the world, I think that hasn't changed. I think the people who go into teaching have not changed; they're people who love kids and have high hopes for the future because when you're teaching that's what you're doing, you're thinking about the future every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.