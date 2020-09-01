The Spirit of Rowlett Award publicly recognizes ordinary residents doing “extra-ordinary” things in the Rowlett community. In this time of physical distancing, the method by which the city has been sharing this recognition may look a little different - but the intent is still the same, which is to thank those who continue to impact the daily lives of Rowlett citizens with their good deeds.
In a series of short videos, the Rowlett City Council is sharing their gratitude and appreciation for the people who make Rowlett a great place to live. The latest citizen to be named the Spirit of Rowlett is Bill Wright.
Wright and his wife Joan moved to Rowlett from Mesquite in 1997 and were the first two members of Harborside’s Crime Watch Program, and today he serves as the coordinator and the go-to person in the neighborhood for many residents. The program has grown tremendously since it started in 2010.
“I need to do something to pay back,” he said about volunteering. “We’ve enjoyed so much, it’s a joy to do something that accomplishes something and not just mark time.”
Wright’s interview with Councilman Brownie Sherrill can be found at www.ci.rowlett.tx.us.
The Spirit of Rowlett Award publicly recognizes ordinary residents doing extra-ordinary things in the community, and the recipients are normally nominated by the citizens of Rowlett. To nominate someone for this recognition go to www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/1565/Spirit-of-Rowlett-Award.
