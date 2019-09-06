The Garland ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution during last week's meeting to continue the Taiwanese Student Exchange Program.
This item was presented at the District Affairs Committee meeting on Aug. 13 by Chief Academic Officer Jovan Wells.
The student ambassador program allows GISD students to travel to Taiwan, and the district also hosts Taiwanese students every other year. In November, GISD will send students to Taiwan for an immersive cultural experience.
According to the district website, GISD partnered with the Greater Dallas Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce to provide this yearly student exchange between GISD high schools and NanKan High School in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. Through this, students get a memorable international experience.
To learn more about the program, visit garlandisd.net/content/gisdtaiwanese-student-ambassador-program.
