Students read nearly 70K books during summer event

Last Saturday Garland ISD celebrated its communitywide literacy initiative at the inaugural Literacy for Life extravaganza with free food, a poetry café, book characters, giveaways and more at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The event was part of the district’s commitment to encouraging the love of reading through Literacy for Life and partnering with its tri-cities of Garland, Rowlett and Sachse to create a multigenerational literacy initiative.
The district launched the initiative in late May by partnering with myON by Renaissance. Garland ISD is the only school district in North Texas to offer community members 24/7 access to a personalized library through the online platform, according to the district.
Every student and community member can access more than 6,000 digital books in English and Spanish for free. Additionally, the district challenged students to read on myON from June 1–Sept. 2, and the students met that challenge by finishing more than 69,800 books and read nearly 1 million minutes.
The winners were announced at the beginning of the Literacy for Life event on Sept. 21.
Campus winners will receive a pizza or ice cream party. The campus winners are Walnut Glen Academy for Excellence, Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle School and Naaman Forest High School.
The individual winners, who were qualified for categories based on last year’s grade, are as follows:
Pre-K through 1st grade:
First place: Temijopelo Ogunmakinwa, current first-grader at Walnut Glen Academy
Second place: Helen Nguyen, current second-grader at Abbett Elementary School
Third place: Matthew Guzman, current first-grader at Rowlett Elementary School
Grades 2-5:
First place: Kaylie Trang, current sixth-grader at Brandenburg
Second place: Aiden Styles, current fifth-grader at Walnut Glen
Third place: Lucas Le, current fifth-grader at Walnut Glen
Grades 6-8:
First place: Ryan Walling, current eighth-grader at Schrade Middle School
Second place: Alex Walling, current eighth-grader at Schrade Middle School
Third place: Mya Guzman, current seventh-grader at Schrade Middle School
Grades 9-12:
First place: Vashati Silvaz, current senior at Lakeview Centennial High School
Second place: Trinity Crider, current junior at Lakeview Centennial High School
Third place: Ari Santiago Cardenas, current junior at Garland High School
